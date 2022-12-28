Watch more News on iWantTFC

Known in the fashion industry as the Prince of Beads, European-trained Filipino designer Amir Sali debuted his famed collection of layered and heavily beaded dresses in Houston for the "HEAVEN ON EARTH" fashion show.

"It's a hard trip because we're bringing a lot of beautiful gowns from the Philippines. It's not like 10 or 20 gowns. It's 45 gowns coming from the Philippines. But we're so proud and so happy seeing people from Houston enjoying this show," Amir said.

According to Amir, the collection for the show was inspired by heavenly images, evident in the shimmering and beaded creations, with ranges of ivory and off-white colors.

Like many Filipino designers who became famous in the Middle East, Amir was constantly traveling to Europe in search of the most exquisite materials.

"From the title HEAVEN ON EARTH, all the inspiration I get is from the great creator God. Because He created many things that give us inspiration. I was just trying to replicate all He created. So what you see on stage, the beauty, the opulence, nature, art, as a whole, you can see God in that kind of work, so I give the glory to God for everything we do."

During one of his early travels abroad, Amir met a Saudi princess, who turned out to be the daughter of then Crown Prince Abdullah, now the present king of Saudi Arabia.

The princess asked him to work as a designer for the royal household and sent him to Paris to study fashion.

He worked for more than 18 years, catering to the flamboyant design needs of the entire royal family in Saudi Arabia.

This past year, Amir has been touring his large collection, while supporting charities and philanthropic programs around the world.

"We believe that the street children in the Philippines need a lot of help and a lot of support from us, a lot of caring and that's why we did the show for them," show producer Mae Ann Padua said.

Amir has created stunning dresses for personalities like Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, and Halle Berry. And after three decades In the fashion industry, he said he is not slowing down anytime soon and is looking forward to doing more collaborations.

"I'd love to work cooperatively rather than competitively. I think it's beautiful to just share our art with people for people to enjoy. So it's a matter of unity and to enjoy each other's company," he said. "In Houston I feel like I'm home. There are a lot of Filipinos here who have a welcoming heart and are welcoming to all Filipinos visiting Houston."