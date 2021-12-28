Home  >  Life

New hotel set to open in Naga in January 2022

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 28 2021 09:31 AM | Updated as of Dec 28 2021 09:45 AM

Handout
Handout

A new hotel will be launched in Naga, Camarines Sur at the start of 2022. 

Summit Hotel Naga is a one-minute walk from Robinsons Place Naga, and a few kilometers away from the city's religious landmarks such as the Basilica of Our Lady of Peñafrancia. 

Set for a January 8 opening, the seventh property of Summit Hotels features 56 deluxe rooms and four suites that offer views of Mt. Isarog Nature Park. 

It also has an all-day dining restaurant which showcases Bicolano specialties and other cuisines. 

Meanwhile, budget brand Go Hotels Plus Naga will formally open in the second quarter of 2022.

Located next to Summit Hotel Naga, it will have a total of 68 rooms.

Read More:  hotels   travel   Summit Hotels   Naga  

BRAND NEWS