'Grateful and speechless': Maxine Medina receives promise ring from boyfriend

MANILA -- Miss Universe Philippines 2016 Maxine Medina has received a special Christmas surprise from her boyfriend.

In her Instagram post on Sunday, Medina shared a photo of a promise ring given to her by diving instructor Timmy Llana.

"I thought it was just a Christmas gift but this guy... I didn't honestly expect him to give his speech before he put the ring on me," she said.

The beauty queen-turned-actress went on to share Llana's promise to her: "'I promise to take care of you and will love you forever.'"

"I'm so much grateful and speechless when he said those words I love to hear. I love you!" she said.

It was only last June when Medina confirmed her relationship with Llana.

She made the revelation on Instagram as she marked their first anniversary as a couple.

