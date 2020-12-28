'Christmas Kween': Pia Wurtzbach in holiday-themed shoot

MANILA -- For her holiday-themed photo shoot, Pia Wurtzbach donned accessories inspired by Christmas decor such as ornaments and gift ribbons.

The former Miss Universe shared photos from the shoot in a series of Instagram posts, which she categorized as "Christmas Kween."

"I promise these earrings didn't hurt," she said in one of the photos, which showed her wearing giant earrings shaped like Christmas tree ornaments.

Check out the rest of her holiday snaps below:

Wurtzbach spent Christmas in the United Kingdom with her boyfriend, entrepreneur Jeremy Jauncey.

The two then traveled to "somewhere very special" with their friends, based on Jauncey's latest Instagram post.

The Beautiful Destinations founder and CEO assured his social media followers that he and Wurtzbach "have been isolating, filled out all the health declaration forms we needed, and read the local health protocols for where we're heading and in transit," on top of doing PCR tests and signing work travel letters so they can "responsibly leave the UK."

Related video: