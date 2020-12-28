16 food trays you can order for Media Noche, New Year's Day feasts

It’s the last holiday of the year and if you’re looking for quick but still delicious meals for your Media Noche or New Year’s Day feast, here’s a list of possible cuisine options with different price points.

1. MIMI AND BROS LECHON BELLY

Lechon belly is always a great holiday centerpiece, and Mimi and Bros’ version doesn’t disappoint for up to 4-5 pax. Their Fried Chicken is also their bestseller for a finger-lickin’ reason. (FB @mimiandbros, Viber +63945 798-5176)

2. KIMPURA'S KURISUMASU SPECIALS

Offering Kurisumasu Specials for sharing, Kimpura has family sizes of its bestselling Kani Mango Salad and a new product called the Kimpura Salmon Ikura Aburi Sushi cake, among other dishes available for pick-up or take-out. Good for 4-6 persons, order via branches (Greenhills, Greenbelt 5, or TriNoma). (FB @kimpura.com.ph)

3. BURGER BEAST BY CHEF CARLO MIGUEL HOLIDAY BUNDLE

Burgers for the New Year! The holiday bundle has 6 burgers (2 umami burgers, 2 classic cheeseburgers, 2 bacon cheeseburgers), 6 pieces of Buffalo Mild Wings, 6 pieces of garlic parmesan wings, 6 sides (thick cut fries, onion rings, coleslaw), and even a 1.5 liter softdrink. (Available online via GrabFood)

4. HOLIDAYS AT HOME BY RAINTREE RESTAURANTS

Designed by Raintree’s kitchens (Friends and Family, Motto Motto, Providore, etc), Holidays at Home feature dishes like Winner Winner Chicken Dinner, Holiday Paella, Sashimi Platters, Lengua Estofado, Rellenong Bangus, and desserts like Buko Pandan and Leche Flan. (Call 09178166061 to pre-order or email mimi@raintree.com.ph)

5. YAKINIKU IKOUZE BY CHEF LUIS CHIKIAMKO

Grill curated meats for a Yakiniku dinner this New Year’s. This kit includes USDA Shortribs, Wagyu Tenders, sauces, sesame seeds, and even togarashi. A kit is for 2 to 3 persons. (IG @yakiniku.ikouze or Viber +63917 536-2528)

6. CAFE YSABEL'S TRAY MEALS

Good for 6, 12, and even 20 persons, Café Ysabel’s trays come fully loaded with bestselling favorites like Roast Rib Eye, Chicken Gallantina, Paella Valenciana, Callos, and Pasta Ysabel, among others. Desserts like Strawberry shortcake and Mango Jubilee are available as well. Curbside or delivery around the Metro is available. (FB @cafeysabelphilippines or order in store)

7. NATIVE LECHON DE LECHE BY PEPITA'S KITCHEN

Celebrate year-end with rice stuffed lechon de leche, which has a three-day lead time. Choose from Chinese (chestnuts, cashew, mushroom), French (truffle rice), or Pinoy stuffing (laing rice/binagoongan rice, etc). The Lechon Diva also offers Mamachang gift packs – a banana leaf wrapped machang surprise. (FB @Lechon-Diva-of-Pepitas-Kitchen or call/text +63917 866-0662)

8. CHOWCIAOMNL PIZZAS

How about some pizza and wings? It’s still special with these crusty specialty pizzas like the Campagne or Proscuitto. Order via GrabFood (available until December 31, 5 p.m). Bistro restaurants

like Italianni’s and TGIF also offer delivery via Grabfood or pick-up. Different schedules apply to restaurants.

9. HANAKO

Rock and Roll with Hanako’s sashimi, rolls, gyoza, and tempura party trays. Trays are good for 4-5 pax to 10-12 pax. Order via their website (hanako.beepit.com) or +63927 466-6771.

10. PARADISE DYNASTY

While their famous xiao long bao is not available for take- out, there are always favorites like Ma Po Tofu, Braised Tofu with Sliced Pork and Mushroom, Sweet and Sour Pork, and Pan-fried Shanghai Pork Bun, among others. Order via Foodpanda, GrabFood, LalaFood, and Pick.A.Roo.

11. PAPA PANCITAN BY MANAM

From the Filipino food experts of Manam comes the Papa Pancitan —a delivery only concept with noodles as the main theme. From Crispy or Regular Pansit Palabok, Pansit Canton, or Pansit Bihon, there’s a bilao size for everyone (Pan-Pamilya- 3-5 pax, Pan Barangay- 6 to 10 pax, and Pan-Fiesta – 16 to 20 pax). With various locations around the metro, order via their hotlines (FB@PapaPancitan) or via GrabFood or Pick-a-roo.

12. NANKA JAPANESE STEAKHOUSE

Enjoy grilling at home with Nanka’s Steak-at-Home Kits with your choice of meat (Wagyu Striploin, Rib Eye, or Black Onyx T-bone, Bone-in Rib Eye), a side dish, sauces, finishing salts, and cooking instructions. Order the kit and other Nanka Festive trays via +63977 621-8472 or 8921-6772.

13. DUSIT THANI HOLIDAY SETS FROM THE PANTRY

For groups of 3 to 4 persons, Dusit Thani’s The Pantry presents three holiday sets centered around spectacular main entrees. Roasted Home Made Christmas Ham comes in three sizes (3/5/10kgs) and served with rosemary potatoes, buttered vegetables, pineapple raisin chutney, and madeira sauce. While both the Turkey Set and the Beef Set come with two salads (red beet and goat cheese salad, mixed greens with candied walnuts and orange-balsamic vinaigrette), creamy potato chowder, and skillet bacon and brussels sprouts. The festive Turkey Roulade with cranberry and hazelnut stuffing is paired with sweet potato mash and sauced with cranberry relish and turkey jus. The Charred Dry Aged Tomahawk Steak, the centerpiece of the Beef set, is accompanied by a truffled potato galette and a red wine sauce. Call 7238-8888 to reserve.

14. NEW WORLD MANILA'S TAKEAWAY PACKAGES

Available for same-day pick-up or take-out, Jasmine at Home offers ala carte offerings of their dishes as well as group bundles for 4, 6, and 10 persons. The most basic 4 pax bundle includes 2 favorites (Sweet and Sour Pork, Wok Fried Noodles, etc) and 2 dimsum or 2 desserts. The 10 pax bundle has 4 dimsum, 2 barbeque items, 1 soup, 5 favorites, and 3 desserts. The New World Holiday bundles are available for pick-up or delivery. Bundles include choices between eight set menus or a curate-your-own-menu option. Each menu has an appetizer, entrée, dessert and drink. Choices include appetizers like grilled cheese ham or Caesar salad, mains like Fish Fillet or slow cooked beef, desserts like Peach Melba trifle, or ensaymada buchi, to name some. Call +632 8811 6888 ext. 3679, Viber at +63 917 888 4194, or e-mail fbreservations.manila@newworldhotels.com.

15. NOVOTEL'S CHRISTMAS FEAST

Still available for December 31 and January 1, the package includes your choice of two salads/appetizers, 2 hot entrees, 1 rice or pasta, 2 desserts, and a bottle of wine or sparkling juice. Order via +632 8990-7999 or +63949 886-5591, or email H7090-FB1@accor.com.

16. SHANGRI-LA AT THE FORT

From a Canton Road Menu to Traditional Christmas Platters to Ministry of Crab platters, order for pick-up or delivery via their website or call 8820-0888.