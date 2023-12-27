Peach Fuzz is 2024 Pantone Color of the Year

Photo from Pantone's X account.

Peach Fuzz will be the color of 2024, Pantone Color Institute has recently announced.

The US company, an authority in the design industry, said that the color symbolizes "our desire to nurture ourselves and others."

"It's a velvety gentle peach tone whose all-embracing spirit enriches mind, body, and soul," it said.

Pantone Color Institute Leatrice Eiseman also noted how Peach Fuzz radiates warmth and modern elegance.

"In seeking a hue that echoes our innate yearning for closeness and connection, we chose a color radiant with warmth and modern elegance. A shade that resonates with compassion, offers a tactile embrace, and effortlessly bridges the youthful with the timeless," she said.

Last year's Pantone Color of the Year is Viva Magenta.

Over the past 22 years, the Pantone Color Institute's Color of the Year announcement has become an event on the pop culture calendar, with media buzz building up before the first Thursday of December — when the company traditionally unveils its projected color for the upcoming year. For instance, last December "Very Peri" was announced as the 2022 Color of the Year.

Speaking to online design magazine Stylepark in 2021, the institute's Vice President Laurie Pressman explained that the institute originally launched the Pantone Color of the Year educational program in 1999 to get people talking about color — whether they are designers or color enthusiasts.

"We wanted to draw attention to the relationship between culture and color and show our audience around the world how what happens in our global culture is expressed and reflected by the language of color," she said.

The selection process generally involves color experts from the Pantone institute who analyze trends, socioeconomic conditions, art and culture, the mainstream media and technological advancements.

— With reports from Deutche Welle; Ganiel Krishnan, ABS-CBN News.

