LOOK: Fashion, hair and makeup trends for 2024

Photos from Ganiel Krishnan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Celebrity fashion designer Bonita Penaranda has shared her insights into the hottest trends that will dominate the industry in the year 2024, from daring latex outfits to delicate ballerina-inspired styles.

According to Penaranda, one of the standout trends for 2024 will be the use of latex clothing. This edgy material will make a bold statement on runways and in wardrobes with its sleek and futuristic appeal.

“We have a taboo thinking that latex is for dominatrix. But that’s what’s good about fashion, you can wear and you can be who you are by dressing," she said.

She also emphasized the resurgence of see-through and luxurious fur accents to add a touch of sophistication and playfulness to 2024.

In a nod to timeless elegance, she said that the ballerina-inspired style, also known as "ballerina core," will captivate fashion enthusiasts in 2024.

Delicate bows in hair and ballerina doll shoes will make a comeback, infusing a touch of femininity into everyday looks.

Additionally, silk skirts will be a must-have item, offering a luxurious aesthetic.

For those seeking a more casual yet chic ensemble, Penaranda recommends embracing the tennis-inspired trend for running errands.

This "tennis chic" style will feature headbands, skirts, and high socks, combining comfort and style.

When it comes to the younger generation, she predicts that cargo pants and wide-leg pants will be the go-to choices for Gen Z fashionistas in 2024.

She also thinks that skinny jeans will be out of fashion.

HAIR AND MAKE UP

Meanwhile, professional makeup and hair stylist Jim Ryan Ros talked about the upcoming trends in beauty for 2024, from vibrant eye liners to chic haircuts.

According to Ros, one of the standout makeup trends for 2024 will be the resurgence of bold and vibrant eyeliner colors.

Blue or pastels will make a strong comeback, allowing individuals to create eye-catching looks that make a statement.

Drawing inspiration from the 90s, the classic red lipstick will also experience a revival, adding a touch of retro glamour to any makeup routine.

Ros also emphasized that overly laminated brows will be out for 2024. Natural bushy brow is always in.

When it comes to hair, Ros sees short hairstyles and bob cuts taking center stage in 2024.

Embracing a more effortless and low-maintenance look, these styles offer versatility and a fresh take on classic cuts.

Additionally, he mentions that brown neutral tones will be highly sought after, providing a natural and sophisticated appearance for those seeking a change.

However, Ros explained that ash-colored or blonde hair may not be as prominent in the coming year.

Beyond specific trends, Ros emphasizes the importance of comfort and self-love in the beauty industry.

He encourages individuals to embrace their unique features and express themselves through their makeup and hair choices.