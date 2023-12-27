Ateneo, theater community mourn passing of Ricardo Abad

MANILA — The Ateneo de Manila University and the theater community are grieving the loss of Dr. Ricardo Abad, Ph.D., a remarkable individual who played a pivotal role in shaping Areté as a cultural institution.

Abad, an esteemed Professor Emeritus at Ateneo de Manila University, passed away on December 26, leaving behind a legacy of artistic and a profound impact on the fields of sociology, anthropology, and the performing arts.

Abad was the driving force behind Areté's development, utilizing his visionary mindset to conceptualize and direct numerous artistic programs and presentations.

His unparalleled creativity and expertise were evident in productions such as the acclaimed Noel Concert series, the groundbreaking staging and online release of 2Bayani The Musical, and the innovative Sari-sari pocket presentations, among many others.

Beyond his academic achievements, Abad was a multifaceted artist who excelled in various creative endeavors.

Further details about Abad's passing will be released in due course.