MANILA – Actress Kris Bernal had a unique way of sharing her blessings this Christmas, as she held a party for some 2,000 rescued dogs and cats.

Bernal became “KRISanta” at the MBY Pet Rescue and Sanctuary, where she held the “pawsome” Christmas party for abandoned pets.

“My heart is full knowing we've managed to provide 700kgs of pet food to over 2000 abandoned animals,” she said in the caption.

Bernal said her Christmas became even more meaningful in light of the fur gathering and donation drive for the rescued animals.

“I know it's far from enough and it's still a long a way to go to help small sanctuaries like MBY but I'm happy that my team and I mounted this event to make this festive season extra memorable, not only for us, but these furbabies too,” she wrote.

In the photos she posted on Monday, Bernal is seen feeding and engaging in "games" with the furbabies at the shelter.

Aside from her animal welfare advocacy, Bernal has been sharing Instagram updates about her personal life.

The actress is now happily married to Perry Choi. They tied the knot in September 2021, four years after she revealed their relationship publicly.

Notably, in July, they went on a European tour for their long overdue honeymoon where they even visited the Iseltwald in Switzerland, the famous set location of the hit Korean drama “Crash Landing On You.”

