The cast members of the upcoming run of "Ang Huling El Bimbo." Photo from Newport World Resorts

MANILA — "Ang Huling El Bimbo" is set to return next year, with the popular musical featuring both new and familiar faces.

Gian Magdangal, Gab Pangilinan, and Topper Fabregas will reprise their lead roles as Hector, young Joy, and young Anthony, respectively, according to a statement released by Newport World Resorts on Monday.

The new cast members, on the other hand, were selected from auditions held last July. They are Nino Alejandro as Anthony, Bullet Dumas as Emman, Anthony Rosaldo as young Hector, Paw Castillo as young Emman, and Katrine Sunga as Joy.

Directed by Dexter Santos and written by Dingdong Novenario, "Ang Huling El Bimbo" will run starting April 2023 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater in Pasay.

The musical is based on the hits of the iconic OPM band Eraserheads, which recently held a reunion concert at the SMDC Festival Grounds in Parañaque.

Related video: