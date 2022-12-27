12th grader's online platform inspires over 200 kids to make art

Press Play is an online educational platform created with the idea of enabling kids to continue learning.

MANILA — As debates continue on whether social media harms the mental health of young children exposed to it, some youngsters are wise enough to avoid it altogether.

One of them is 12th grader Sophia Lopez, who believes that social media only puts pressure among children like her.

Lopez is not wrong.

Based on a Harvard study, US teens on social media noted a "see-saw" of positive and negative experiences, adding that Instagram has played down harm done to millions of young people who connect daily, particularly when it comes to feeling shame about their bodies after seeing what is branded beauty in imagery there.

Instead, Lopez chooses to spend time creating art videos, hoping it would help kids, especially those with mental health issues, strengthen their minds.

Sophia Lopez films art tutorial videos to teach kids make various art projects.

In June 2020, Lopez founded Press Play, an online platform that provides educational videos and materials to children, specifically those in children's homes.

It was created with the idea of enabling kids, especially those who are unable to attend in-person classes due to the nationwide lockdown, to continue learning.

"At the onset of the pandemic-induced nationwide lockdown, all in-person classes were suspended. While I was fortunate enough to continue my education, I was aware that not everyone had this opportunity, and I wanted to support them in some way, hence the creation of Press Play," said Lopez.

Among the educational videos Press Play is uploading are tutorials on how to craft colored paper flowers, toilet paper rocket ships, and paper plate Christmas trees, among others.

Since its launch, the online portal has reached over 200 kids in children's homes across the country, including White Cross Children's Home, Tahanan Pagmamahal, Virlanie Foundation, and Asilo de San Vicente de Paul.

Lopez hopes Press Play will serve as an art therapy and an inspiration for other kids to focus on themselves instead of social media.

