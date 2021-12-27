MANILA – Marvin Agustin made a public apology over the weekend following complaints from some of his customers about their Christmas food orders from his businesses.

"My worst Christmas. I will learn from this. I'm very sorry, everyone," the actor and entrepreneur began his lengthy Instagram post.

"Napakahalaga ng Pasko sa atin, lalo na sa dami nag pinagdaanan natin ngayong nakaraang taon kung kaya't napakasakit para sa akin na madami kaming mga taong naperwisyo kahapon at ngayong araw na 'to,” he added.

Agustin said he had "a series of unfortunate incidents" which include their kitchen equipment breaking down, having a glitch in their ordering system, and last-minute cancellations of couriers.

Acknowledging that these are still not acceptable reasons for his disappointed customers, Agustin said: “I am very sorry to each one of you. Maling-mali na nagpa-overwhelm kami sa mga di inaasahang problema. Nagkulang kami sa aming serbisyo, at hindi namin agad-agad na natugunan ang inyong mga katanungan. At masakit man 'yung mga nababasa ko, tinatanggap ko lahat kasi talagang nagkamali ako.”

Agustin went on to ask his patrons to give him another chance after everything that happened.

“Sana mabigyan ninyo ako ng pagkakataon [na] maipakita na hindi ko pagkatao ang magbigay ng problema o hirap sa kahit na kanino,” he said.

According to Agustin, he and his team have already reached out to some "people I've caused terrible inconvenience and an awful experience during the most important and special occasion of the year."

As for those who have not received a message from them yet, he said: "I am just gathering all information so we can address your concerns properly."

To end his post, Agustin vowed to do better in the future.

"Bawat isa sa inyo mahalaga sa akin at sa aming trabaho. I promise each one of you, we will do better.”

Agustin is known for selling savory dishes such as cochinillo, roast beef belly, and grilled salmon, as well as desserts like cakes and cookies.