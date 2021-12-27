MANILA -- Millennials will have a field day in this soon-to-open grocery in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

Located at Shangri-La at the Fort, the first physical store of the online grocery COOP was built with millennials in mind, according to owner Eman Pineda.

It is set to open to the public in January 2022.

"The tech-savvy and digitally proficient millennials that we serve were the inspiration for COOP's first physical store. They had a great impact on our online grocery," Pineda said in an online interview with ABS-CBN News.

The new store is marketed as "phygital" -- customers can place the items they want in their carts as usual, but they will not see any cash registers in the establishment.

Instead, in-store payments will be made using their mobile phones, through the COOP platform.

"Even ordering drinks on the Milkbar -- an area in the physical store where milk-based drinks are freshly made-to-order on the spot -- can only be done via their phone," Pineda said.

"It’s definitely meant to complement [our online platform]," he added. "Our exclusive COOP-labeled products will be released in-store and online through limited 'drop'-style rollouts, so everything new physically will work hand in hand with the digital."

Check out photos of the new COOP store below: