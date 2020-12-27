DJ Richard Enriquez bids goodbye to TeleRadyo listeners

DJ Richard Enriquez, host of Music of YESTERDAY, is seen in this Facebook post in December 2017 of DZMM TeleRadyo. Enriquez bid his listeners goodbye on Dec. 27, 2020 and said he is moving to an FM station.

MANILA – Richard Enriquez, who hosts the TeleRadyo program “Yesterday,” bid goodbye on Sunday to his listeners.

Enriquez, popularly known as DJ Richard, first announced his departure from the station on his Facebook page.

“December 27, 2020 ang huling araw na pag-upo ko sa Yesterday Program. Maraming salamat po Kapamilya sa halos 11 taong masaya at matiwasay nating pagsasama,” he wrote.

During the show that ran from 12 noon until 3 p.m., he expressed gratitude to all the people who have been instrumental in his career as an AM radio host.

He thanked his former bosses and his colleagues, as well as his family, who, according to him, never complained that he was unable to join them for lunch every Sunday for over a decade.

“Sa buwan ng Disyempre taong 2020, tayo po ay, una, nagpapasalamat at bumabati sa inyo ng isang magandang tanghali. Hayaan po ninyo na kayo ay madulutan po namin ng kasiyahan sa mga awitin po na ating ihahandog po sa huling araw na po, sa huling linggo, ng atin pong pag-broadcast dito po sa Yesterday program,” he said as he opened the final episode of his program.

Enriquez looked back at the time when he first joined the network as a voice talent for the ABS-CBN noontime show “Kalatog Pinggan” after the first EDSA Revolution.

While his program is ending, Enriquez said: "I will remain a Kapamilya by heart, and always ever thankful."

Enriquez did not announce where he’s off to next, but he hinted that it will in an FM radio station.

“Dadating ang pagkakataon soon, muli tayong mapapakinggan sa FM radio. Kung inyo pong maaalala, tayo po ay dating FM radio DJ and the last time I went on air sa isang FM radio station was way back in 2001. It’s almost 20 years na hindi po tayo napakinggan sa FM. Iyon po ang ating gagawin sa panahon na tayo po ay mawawala sa TeleRadyo,” he said.

"Honestly, mga tatlong tumbling lang ho mula sa ABS-CBN Yung pupuntahan ko. Hindi gaanong kalayuan," he added.

To end the program, Enriquez, who wasn't able to hold back his tears, left his listeners with the songs "Farewell" by Raymond Lauchengco and "What Matters Most" by Kenny Rankin.

