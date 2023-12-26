Yllana Aduana thanks supporters after Miss Earth stint

Yllana Aduana is crowned Miss Earth Air 2023. Screengrab from Miss Earth livestream

MANILA — Beauty queen Yllana Aduana thanked her supporters after her Miss Earth journey concluded last week.

Aduana placed second as Miss Earth Air, with Drita Ziri of Albania proclaimed as the winner.

"Isang makakalikasang araw po! Wow. What a journey it had been. All the fulfilling highs and incredible lows; they were worth it. Because of all of you," the beauty queen said.

"That is why I would like to take this opportunity to thank you, my Ardent Earthlings and Linebackers, for your ultimate support and love," she added.

Aduana also credited her supporters for voting on social media which boosted her journey in the said pageant.

Aside from her new title, Aduana also received the Best in Bikini special award.

"Mga kababayan ko, unang-una sa lahat, maraming salamat po sa inyo. Naramdaman ko nang sobra-sobra ang bayanihan at pagmamahal niyo po sa akin. Sa lahat po ng mga bumoto at nag-take ng time para magsuporta sa social media, maraming-maraming salaamt po sa inyo," she said.

"My friends and the rest of the people who have supported me in this journey; whether it be on social media or dedicating their time to go to activities to watch my activities live, maraming-maraming salamat po. Grabe, hindi ko man po kayo ma-replyan isa-isa, always know po na nakikita ko po kayong lahat-lahat na sumusuporta sa akin. Walang salita na makakapantay po sa nararamdaman kong pasasalamat sa inyo. Thank you all and I love you all."

Aduana was aiming for the Philippines' fifth Miss Earth crown, after Karen Ibasco (2017), Angelia Ong (2015), Jamie Herrell (2014), and Karla Henry (2008).

RELATED VIDEO: