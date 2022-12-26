Tech shorts: Dress-and-earn game, Magic Write, and more

MANILA -- Here are some of the latest news and updates from the tech world.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

CANVA UNVEILS MAGIC WRITE, DOCS FOR DECKS

Canva recently unveiled Magic Write, an AI-powered copywriting assistant. It helps users brainstorm initial ideas or drafts for social media posts, business plans, customer support responses, product descriptions, and proposals.

The platform is also introducing Docs for Decks, which transforms a document into a full presentation with the click of a button.

DRESS-AND-EARN GAME CLAWKISS LAUNCHED

Tokyo-based studio Cocone Corp. has launched ClawKiss, a free-to-play dress-and-earn game that utilizes blockchain technology.

It is now available on App Store and Google Play.

In ClawKiss, players take on the role of a vampire who lives with and cares for their loyal avatar companion. While taking care of their avatar, players will dive into self-expression featuring virtual fashion and interior design items.

ClawKiss players can earn tokens by caring for their avatars and completing quests. These tokens can be exchanged for cryptocurrency via MOOI Wallet.

GCASH OFFERS ONLINE SHOPPING PROTECT

GCash is now offering Online Shopping Protect, which aims to ensure the security of purchases, at P34 a month.

The feature, which is in collaboration with the insurance firm Chubb, incorporates protection coverage into online transactions done through e-commerce platforms such as Shopee, Zalora, and Tiktok.

MOONTON TAPS ABS-CBN AS BROADCAST PARTNER

International gaming developer and publisher Moonton Games has forged a partnership with ABS-CBN to stream the upcoming M4 World Championship in Jakarta, Indonesia, from January 1 to 15, 2023.

M4 World Championship's Group and Knockout Stages will be shown live on the network's streaming platform iWantTFC, with the Grand Finals showcased on iWantTFC, ABS-CBN Entertainment, and ABS-CBN Sports YouTube channels.