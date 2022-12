How to handle leftover food from Christmas

MANILA -- A doctor issued reminders Monday on the safe handling of leftover food to prevent diseases.

According to Dr. Gerald Belandres, General-Occupational Medicine, leftover food should be stored at cool temperatures or frozen to last long.

Before eating, it should be re-heated thoroughly.

“Andun na kasi ang mga bacteria, na expose na ito, so kailangan natin patayin din sila para hindi tayo magkaroon ng diseases,” Belandres said.

“Mas maganda na initin ang pagkain once lang or twice,” he added.

A cook with 10 years experience, meanwhile, swore by the preservative properties of vinegar. He said this may be used when recycling leftover food.

“Ang suka, kahit ilang araw hindi nasisira, tulad ng adobo,” Benjie Pandili said.

Some signs that food is no longer fit for consumption include rising air bubbles, foul odor, sliminess and mold growth.

Belandres said eating spoiled food may result in gastrointestinal problems manifested by symptoms like diarrhea, vomiting, and fever. He advised those who experience these symptoms to stay hydrated and seek advice from a doctor.

“Kahit may soldiers sa katawan natin na pwedeng pumuksa sa infection, minsan hindi sapat. Kaya kailangan bigyan din ng tamang gamutan sa ganitong pangyayari. Para at least masaya pa rin ang ating bakasyon,” Belandres said.