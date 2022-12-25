AUSTRALIA - Mapanonood na ang Christmas episodes ng “A Taste of the Philippines” na handog ng Australia-Philippines Business Council o APBC sa kanilang Youtube channel.

Bida sa episode 5 ang Kinilaw na Isda na unang natikman ni Yasmin Newman sa Palawan.

“My first Kinilaw was in Palawan and this is why this dish would always remind me...I had this incredible experience traveling 4 days with a friend from Coron to Palawan Island...,” kwento ni Yasmin.

Ang Kinilaw ay specialty mula sa Palawan na isang grupo ng isla sa Luzon sa Pilipinas. Nito lamang October 4, 2022, isa na naman ang Palawan sa kinilala bilang isa sa sampung Condé Nast Traveler 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards. Ang CN Traveler ay isang monthly travel magazine na nagbibigay ng reviews sa travel destinations sa iba-ibang bahagi ng mundo.

Kinilaw na Isda hango sa Palawan specialty

Ani Yasmin, ang tuba ang isa sa mga pangunahing sangkap ng masarap na Kinilaw.

“Key ingredient is the sukang tuba or coconut vinegar. This is one of the cornerstones of Filipino cookery...

And then some coconut milk. This is what makes Kinilaw a little different and distinctive from Ceviche..."

Mapanonod naman sa episode 6 ang paboritong panghimagas sa Australia na Mini Ube Pavlovas na binigyan ng Filipino twist ng kilalang FilAussie entrepreneur at pastry chef na si Rejoice Thomson.

Mini Ube Pavlovas na binigyan ng Filipino twist ng kilalang FilAussie entrepreneur at pastry chef na si Rejoice Thomson

“To do our Pavlova, we need 6 egg whites, put that all in in a mixer...you need to gradually add your sugar, a tablespoon at a time...

...We’re going to put it on a fairly high setting for around 10 minutes or so until we get a nice, smooth, snowy, glossy meringue,” paliwanag ni Rejoice.

Ibinahagi rin nina Yasmin at Rejoice kung ano ba ang lasa ng Ube na karaniwang sa Pilipinas matatagpuan.

“A lot of people are asking, what does it taste like? And I always say, it tastes like vanilla, nutty vanilla,” ani Rejoice.

“It has kinda like an earthy almost white chocolate flavor as well,” dagdag ni Yasmin.

Payo pa ni Rejoice na kung para sa home parties, pwede nang gumamit ng kutsara sa paghahanda ng meringue at ang kagandahan sa paggawa ng pavlova, maaari mo na ring gawin ang ilang bahagi nito ilang araw bago ang party.

Mini Ube Pavlovas with Filipino twist

“If you want a more rustic look, perfect for your home parties and picnics, then just use a good old spoon.

With this meringue, you want to make sure that the rims are slightly higher and then using the back of your spoon, you’re going to do an indent in the center where our cream and curd go later on.

What I love about Pavlova is that you can actually make everything in advance a day or two before your party. And then just before you assemble your pavlova, you start whipping your cream,” sabi ni Rejoice.