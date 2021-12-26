MANILA – Beauty queen and actress Winwyn Marquez flaunted her baby bump, days after her surprising announcement that she would be welcoming a baby in 2022.

Clad in a red halter dress, Marquez shared on Instagram a photo of her cradling her growing belly.

“A lot has happened lately.. from the pandemic to natural disasters and so much more but at least for one day we get a boost of hope that we so dearly need. It might not be okay in an instant and might take a while but we must stay optimistic,” she wrote in the caption.

“Let's hold on to our faith and pray that everything will be alright. Happy Christmas Eve! Merry Christmas everyone from my family to yours,” she continued.

In a recent media briefing, she revealed she is "on my way to my second trimester."

In a vlog she released last week, Marquez said she is excited to start a new chapter of her life as she prepares to welcome her first child.

"I am so happy. Me and my partner, we're both so happy. My family, everyone. Super saya namin. We're over the moon and I'm so excited for this part of our life and for this chapter to start," Marquez said.

"It's very emotional, actually. I'm so happy na I finally shared it sa inyo," she added. "We waited for the right time to tell everyone about it. Please pray for us, please pray for our small family. Please pray na everything will be fine."

"It's such a good Christmas gift for me and my partner, for my family, my parents."

Marquez made history in 2017 as the first Filipina candidate in Reina Hispanoamericana. She went on to win the crown in the Latina-dominated pageant.