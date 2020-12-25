Rustan's to offer promos as part of Boxing Day sale

MANILA – Rustan’s Department Store will be offering a series of discounts and promos AS shoppers gear up to welcome the new year.

From December 26 to January 15, Rustan’s will mark down prices of up to 50% off as part of its Boxing Day sale.

They can also enjoy a 0% interest installment up to 12 months until January 31 if they are credit card holders.

Furthermore, Rustan’s announced that its FSP members can get exclusive treats with further reductions and higher point multiplier for every purchase. On December 26, in particular, the store’s loyal patrons can enjoy 10% off on regular priced R-tag items and 5% off on select regular priced X-tag items.

Among the wide selection of brands that will participate in these sales are the following:

Aquazzura

Adrianna Papell

Bardot

Carolee

Carmen Marc Valvo

Christian Louboutin

Echo

Halston Heritage

JOA

Lilly Pulitzer

Lost + Wander

Longchamp

Maaji

Moon River

Natori

Nicole Miller

Seafolly

Sergio Rossi

Strathberry

Pedro del Hierro

Ascot Chang

Bread & Boxers

Brouk & Co.

Buckley London

Guasch

Mad Style

Spartina

S’well

Thompson

Vaultskin

Wild and Wolf

Cento

Damiani

John Hardy

Marco Bicego

Roberto Coin

Rustan’s Silver Vault

In addition to these, a variety of brands for the home and kitchen will also take part in Rustan’s Boxing Day sale. Several items for the kids are also in on the fun.

Customers can get their hands on pieces from Rustan’s either through Personal Shopper on Call, or online via the department store’s official website.

