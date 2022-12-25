Super American Circus well received by Pinoys

Ringmaster Alexander Knapp takes the reins from Cornell 'Tuffy' Nicholas

MANILA -- A venue for concerts, theater plays and musicals, the Newport Performing Arts Theater has been transformed into an amazing circus arena for acrobats, aerialists, ballerinas, contortionists, jugglers, singers and performers doing unbelievable daredevil stunts.

The Hawaii and Florida-based entourage of the Super American Circus is here in the Philippines and started delighting local crowd with an incredible array of artists who exhibited jaw-dropping acts, most of which have not been witnessed by audiences.

Two shows a day – 3 and 8 p.m. – are being staged that started last December 21. The first show in the afternoon of the first day was a benefit for the orphans and less-fortunate children, while the primetime show had regular audiences.

Those who watched came in droves, apparently in a vengeance after being locked down in their homes for more than two years.

Surprisingly, the Super American Circus doesn’t have animals. It’s “animal-free,” insisted original ringmaster Cornell “Tuffy” Nicholas, also the producer-owner of the Super American Circus. He started the presentation more than three decades ago.

“Our slogan is people performing for people,” Nicholas said. “Today, the ringmaster is bringing all the artists around the world to perform into one show. The logistics of bringing containers from Florida and Hawaii. There’s a lot to it than just saying ‘I’m the ringmaster’.”

Alexander Knapp took over and is now the ringmaster in performances of Super American Circus outside the US.

The modern, one-ring Super American Circus started with “Sky Rider,” that displayed motorcycle stunts, with the guys doing somersault above everyone’s head, around 200 feet high.

The motorcycle riders performed with incredible balance. An aerial ballerina was gracefully hanging on the ledge with no harness, only a leg strap.

Valencia, a seven-member multi-generational Argentinian family, sent the audience into a frenzy with their cowboy acts. The present members are the eighth-generation circus family.

Magical quick-change act featured the impressive juggling team, Igor and Tatiana. The lady amazingly changed what she’s wearing in only a matter of seconds. There were also jugglers who never missed a beat shuffling the colorful, neon-colored pins.

Four ballerinas did a stirring aerial ballet, with live music by a beautiful violin virtuoso.

George impressed with his balancing act, while a lady did a fascinating display of aerial expertise with only ponytailed strands of her hair in the balancing act.

The circus jester, Henry, managed to get active participation from the audience, like attempting to ride a super tiny bicycle, perhaps around only five inches in height. He certainly got the laughs.

The “Sky Wheel” started the second part. During intermission, it took a dozen men to mount the huge contraption onstage and set up the giant wheel. Enrique displayed a crazy feat of daring inside the wheel and outside, too.

For the final act, three motorcycle riders entered the cage of steel, “Globe of Danger” and did amazing stunts upside down, side by side, while moving in a circle.

The nearly two dozen entourage did a curtain call at the end of the circus show and they were given a standing ovation by the crowd. The cast did a generous a meet-and-greet after the show, complete with photo opportunities.

It has been a long time since local audiences witnessed an American circus and this one is undeniably an incredible two-hour presentation mounted by Global Entertainment Productions. Local producers are Johanan Soyangco and Edwin Chiong, managing director of SGE Production.

After the Manila performances wrap up on January 8, the Super American Circus will also perform in Cebu City, Davao City, Cagayan de Oro City and Ilocos Norte.