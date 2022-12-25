Roasted pig or ‘lechon baboy’ go for sale in La Loma, Quezon City on December 18, 2022. Prices of lechon baboy are expected to further increase as Christmas nears, with vendors citing suppliers increasing prices of pigs coming from Visayas. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Several lechon buyers flocked to La Loma for the Christmas day celebration this Sunday, with many purchasing the roasted pig as part of their tradition.

One of those buyers is Edward Recto, who drove all the way from Bulacan just to buy lechon in La Loma. This is for their family reunion, he said.

"Yearly we have lechon because my dad... and 'yung mga tao [loves to eat lechon]," Recto said.

Another buyer, Mike Medina, said that the whole lechon is for their meal-sharing tradition with neighbors.

"Nag-invite kami ng kapitbahay para maubos, hindi naman namin mauubos to kami lang," Recto said.

La Loma Lechoneros vice-president William Chua said the number of buyers for the Christmas season is nearing pre-pandemic levels.

In his stall, 150 lechons are ready to be picked up this Christmas day.

"Kahapon po ay more than 100 ang nabenta natin pero hindi natin naabot ang pre-pandemic kung saan nakakadalawang daan tayo," Chua said.

Infectious diseases expert Dr. Rontgene Solante, meanwhile, reminded the public to monitor their eating routine this holiday.

"Kailangan lang moderation—- not so much. If ever busog ka na wag mo na dagdagam. If you eat lechon today after 5-6 days doon na ulit kumain," he said.

