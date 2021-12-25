Photo from Rise Against Hunger Philippines

Aside from providing aid to underprivileged families including noche buena packs during the Christmas season, a group is also including Odette (International name: Rai) victims in its relief operations this year as the typhoon that struck last week left massive devastation in many parts of the country.

Rise Against Hunger Philippines (RAHP), the country’s top food bank, has gathered about 6,000 noche buena packs which were given away to poor families in Metro Manila and Laguna.

The project’s beneficiaries include families in Tondo, Manila and the resettlement community served by the Don Bosco TIVET Center in Calauan, Laguna.

The organization also handed some Philippine Red Cross’ frontliners food packs in their headquarters in Mandaluyong City.

“There’s a lot of factors to explain the decrease in the Noche Buena packs,” RAHP Director Jomar Fleras noted.

“One is the depleted supplies from our donors. The other thing is that we’ve been hit by devastating typhoons as well. So, we also had to deploy to those areas, which strains our resources."

In the wake of Odette that battered the country on Dec. 14-18,

RAHP mobilized relief distribution to affected families.

A day after the tragic storm, RAHP sent bottled water and hygiene kits to the Office of the Vice President.

The group is eyeing to distribute supplies such as non-perishable food, drinking water, hygiene kits, sleeping mats, blankets and mosquito nets in the coming days. These will go to families in Bohol, Negros, Cebu, Palawan and Cagayan de Oro.

RAHP has been serving nutrition-at-risk communities and supporting government-led initiatives, such as the DOH’s First 1000 Days program for lactating and pregnant women.

It also serves as emergency responders in times of calamities, distributing food and other supplies through land, sea and air to communities across the country.

Last year, RAHP, with the support of its donor partners, was able to provide over 250,000 families with their noche buena packs.

Here are some of the photos of the noche buena packs and relief distribution.

