MANILA - Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Bea Gomez opened up on how her mother and sister celebrated Christmas in Cebu which is still reeling from the effects of typhoon “Odette.”

Gomez, who is yet to be reunited with her family, took to Instagram to share what her mom told her about Christmas despite marking the holidays without water supply and electricity in the province.

“In a phone call last night Mama and ate shared to me that they chose to settle for a simple meal, having only fast food takeouts for dinner since there’s still no water supply and electricity back home,” the beauty queen said.

“Yet, Mama reminded me of a valuable lesson as we celebrate a unique Christmas this year, that surviving the typhoon with my sister, our dogs Chabie and Choco, including all her beloved colony of stray cats was reason enough to be grateful,” she added.

The Miss Universe top 5 finalist expounded that family matters more than material possessions.

“When adversities arise and you lose all the material things you have, being healthy and being with your family is all that truly matters,” she said.

She, then, reminded the public to keep counting their blessings, especially if confronted with challenges.

“The only way to overcome each of life’s challenges is to thank God and to never stop counting your blessings. I owe it to Him to give back all the grace I’ve received this year,” Gomez said.

Earlier this week, Gomez said her heart "bleeds" for all those who have been affected by the super typhoon.

Gomez also took the opportunity to ask for donations for others who continue to reel from the effects of the recent calamity.

She has returned to the country following impressive performance in the 70th Miss Universe pageant, which was won by Harnaaz Sandhu of India.

