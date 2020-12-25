'Our hearts are broken': ABS-CBN News' 'digital go-to guy' passes away

Abe Baladad with news.abs-cbn.com's publishers.

MANILA -- ABS-CBN News Digital Media lost one of its own on Thursday, a day before Christmas.

Abraham 'Abe' Baladad, Jr., head of Technical Production Systems of ABS-CBN News Digital Media, died on December 24 after battling cancer. He was 58.

"And as if 2020’s horrors weren’t enough, we lost a good man today, on Christmas eve," said Ging Reyes, head of ABS-CBN Integrated News. "Our digital go-to guy, ever patient, generous and kind-hearted. Just the coolest colleague/comrade you could have."

"Our hearts are broken. You were too good for this world Abe. Thank you for everything. Rest in peace my friend!"

Baladad joined ABS-CBN in 2006.

Previous to that, he was a senior support technical assistant for a Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) firm, Dell International Services Philippines.

He also had experience in local government work having served as executive assistant in the Office of the Mayor of Tarlac City from 1998 to 2001.

Baladad studied Statistics in the University of the Philippines Diliman.

He is survived by his wife, Bernadette, and their children, Kathlyn and Paolo, as well as Karlo, his son with his ex-wife, Josephine Dionisio.

Following his wishes, he was immediately cremated and a funeral service was held with his immediate family. They plan to hold an online memorial service soon as well as an actual memorial service post-pandemic in 2021.