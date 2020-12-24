MANILA -- This Christmas, pet owners are reminded to consider the safety of their animal companions in their preparations, from food to decorations.

In a statement, the Pet Food Institute (PFI) shared tips on how to keep pets safe during the holidays.

These include properly discarding leftovers which may contain high levels of fat and sugar to prevent pets from consuming them, and carefully reading labels for treats and checking with their veterinarian if these are safe for consumption.

PFI particularly cited raw hides, which may cause choking and digestive obstructions to pets, and can eventually lead to severe complications.

Holiday decorations such as Christmas trees must also be securely anchored to the floor to prevent pets from knocking these over and getting serious injuries.

Christmas lights should also be securely fastened, with cords and wires tucked away from their pets' reach.

Established in 1958, PFI is considered the "voice of the US pet food industry," representing companies that make 98% of dog and cat food in America.

Related video: