Filipina journalist Patricia Evangelista, author of "Some People Need Killing". Mark Nicdao

"Some People Need Killing" by Filipina journalist Patricia Evangelista was included in former US President Barack Obama's list of favorite books in 2023.

Obama shared the list of his favorite books, movies, and music this year on Facebook.

"If you’re looking for a new book over the holidays, give one of them a try. And if you can, shop at an independent bookstore or check them out at your local library. What were some of your favorite books this year?" Obama captioned his social media post.

Evangelista's nonfiction book tells the stories of the "drug war" in the Philippines that its victim never lived to tell.

Late last month, "Some People Need Killing" was included in New York Times' 10 Best Books of 2023.

The book was also landed in Time magazine's Top 100 Must-Read Books of 2023.

