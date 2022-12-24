Pinky Tobiano with her newest tablescape

MANILA -- Chemist Pinky Tobiano recently launched her latest tablescaping project, "Tablelove by Pinky," just in time for the holidays.

The Christmas-themed table, the centerpiece of the venue at Rustan's Home section, impressed guests who graced the launch event.

The tablescape is ideal for entertaining family and friends at home over lunch and dinner this holiday season. Tobiano curated the items for her table from the wide range of items available at Rustan's.

In Tobiano's years of doing tablescaping, having diverse choices spark interesting and meaningful conversation with guests on the dining table any time of the day. Bright and glittering colors highlighted the table, accessorized by pops of holiday trimmings and elegant ornaments. Beautiful and festive decors added layers of design to the holiday-ready set-up.

Tobiano's family and friends loved the holiday-themed tablescape she created for them. Her guests know that tablescaping is how she expresses her love and gratitude for all of them.

Tobiano's better half, Juancho Robles, as well as her daughter Pianne, helped entertain dozens of guests who graced the well attended event. Her parents, July and Tessie Tobiano, were also present.

Rustan's president, Nedy Tantoco, was also in attendance, as well as Mike Huang, Rustan's senior vice president for support and development, and Mario Katigbak, general manager of Luxury Concepts.

Guests who graced the Tablescaping event included Ilocos Sur Governor Chavit Singson, Rep. Richelle Singson, Consul Helen Ong, consul Fortune Ledesma, Teddy Manuel, Donnie Tantoco, Mita Roman, Cat Arambulo Antonio, Connie Haw, Patch Singson, Mike Huang, and Nikki Tang.

There were also beauty queen Bianca Manalo, Cornerstone’s Erickson Raymundo, noted hairdresser Bambbi Fuentes, Gerry Sy and wife Jinky Tobiano-Sy, and actor Alex Diaz.