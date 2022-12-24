

MANILA — Rescue cats and dogs are singing Christmas carols for a chance at finding their "furever homes" this holiday season.

Animal rescue group PAWSssion Project has compiled a video of their rescue animals barking and meowing along to "Jingle Bells" and "We Wish You A Merry Christmas."

In a statement, PAWSsion Project said it hoped the video would encourage the public to adopt pets this holiday season, as thousands of abandoned animals are in greater need of homes.

"Currently, there are over 450 dogs and cats in PAWSsion Project shelters located in Bulacan and Bacolod," the group said.