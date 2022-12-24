A giant Christmas tree at a mall in Quezon City. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA -- Not everyone considers Christmas as a season to be jolly, and that is normal, according to a life coach.

Myke Celis said some people experience holiday blues, or the feeling of being sad, lonely, stressed, or anxious during the Christmas season.

He noted that those who have it tend to feel overwhelmed by the parties, reunions, and the shopping rush, and find themselves restless, unhappy, and unable to function properly.

"It’s actually normal because all of us have different sets of experiences prior to the holidays, which may have led to feeling a bit down during a festive season like Christmas or New Year," he said.

Celis added that painful experiences during Christmas season such as losing a loved one and being away from home can contribute to the holiday blues.

Below are some of the life coach's tips to help ease the holiday blues:

* "Check on your space. Mindfully ground yourself by being 100% present. Learn how to compartmentalize your thoughts. Ask yourself this: 'Am I living in the present? Or am I still focused too much on the past or the future? That can help you experience and enjoy the present more.'"

* "Remember no matter where you are, or what you've been through, you're not alone. Reach out. Stay connected whether virtually or physically. Be with people who make you smile genuinely and laugh heartily. Everyone deserves to enjoy the holidays including you, so stop judging and isolating yourself. Ask yourself: 'Whom do I want to share my holidays with?' Then take it from there. You have that choice."

* "Acknowledge how you feel. Don’t fake it. Let others know and understand your space. That’s OK. Take this time to pause and recalibrate. Take care of yourself more. Reflect on your goals. Invest on yourself and your growth. You also deserve the gifts that you willingly give to others. Same goes with the love. You deserve those."

* "When things seem too much, you can always reach out to a mental health professional. Help is readily available. Nothing to be ashamed or scared of."