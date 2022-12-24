Crowds swarm La Loma to buy lechon before Christmas

MANILA - The streets of La Loma, Quezon City were filled with buyers of lechon, hours before Christmas.

Lechon vendors said their customers have been nonstop since early Saturday morning. Most of them came to place their orders early this morning.

Known as the lechon capital of the Philippines, La Loma is famous for being the preferred destination of customers of the Filipino-favorite during the holiday season.

In the afternoon more customers arrived to pick up their orders. Lechon maker Rene Ferreros said he had sold 50 pieces of lechon and was still expecting more customers.

He will close his shop before midnight in time for Noche Buena. He is thankful for the good sale today.

“Mas maganda ang bentahan ngayon dahil bisperas na ng Pasko,” he said.

The supply of pigs is also sufficient, according to the lechon makers. But despite this, an increase of P1,000 depending on the size of lechon was implemented.

Prices range from P6,500 to 1P6,000.

Some regular customers said lechon has been part of their Christmas dinner, which is why, despite the price increase, they still opted to buy them.

Customer Bhertcel Dela Peña said he makes sure to buy lechon this Christmas as they will celebrate Christmas with complete family members again after the pandemic.

“Masarap kasi ang lechon lalo na kung sama-sama ang pamilya” Dela Peña said.

Lechon vendors said they still expect more customers Sunday morning.

Since many customers bought lechon this Christmas, vendors are expecting more customers will order the delicacy for the New Year’s celebration.

Those who would want to order may place their order starting Monday, December 26.

Lechon makers, however, said customers must brace again for another wave of price increases since supplies might dwindle this Christmas.