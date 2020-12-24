Holiday cocktails you can mix at home for Christmas

The end of the global pandemic is finally in sight! But until the long-awaited vaccine arrives, it is imperative we continue to abide by the health protocols — that means skipping Christmas parties this year.

This, however, does not mean the holiday season is cancelled. It’s 2020, we have an app for literally everything. Although we cannot physically be with all our loved ones, we can still connect with them digitally.

Here are some tried and tested cocktails you can make at home for your Zoom parties to help you get into the holiday spirit:

SNICKERDOODLE COCKTAIL

1 measure vanilla vodka

1 measure heavy whipping cream

½ measure amaretto

¼ measure cinnamon schnapps

¼ teaspoon cinnamon powder for garnish

4-5 ice cubes

Mix all the ingredients and shake well until the cocktail shaker becomes cold. Transfer into a chilled glass and sprinkle with cinnamon for garnish.

For those who opt for lighter drink, you may swap heavy whipping cream for whole milk, soy milk, almond milk, coconut milk, etc.



RUM AND COLA

1 measure rum

2 measures cola

½ measure calamansi or lime juice

4-5 ice cubes

Pour all ingredients over ice and stir well. Decorate with a slice of lime or calamansi.

SPIKED HOT CHOCOLATE

1 measure whole milk

1 measure melted semisweet

1 measure of bourbon

1 pinch of salt

½ teaspoon cinnamon powder

granulated sugar (add to taste)

toasted marshmallows for garnish (optional)

finely chopped chocolate for garnish (optional)

Whisk chocolate, sugar, and salt until mixture is smooth and creamy. Add bourbon to hot chocolate and stir until combined. Sprinkle with cinnamon powder and top with toasted marshmallow before serving.

WHISKEY MILK PUNCH

2 measures whisky

3 measures milk

1 teaspoon sugar syrup

4-5 ice cubes

grated nutmeg for garnish

Pour sugar syrup, whisky, and milk over ice cube into a cocktail shaker and shake until a frost forms. Carefully transfer into a glass and sprinkle with nutmeg before serving.

FROZEN STRAWBERRY DAIQUIRI

5 cracked ice cubes

3-4 small frozen strawberries (28g)

3-4 small fresh strawberries (28g)

¼ measure sugar syrup

½ measure calamansi or lime juice

1 measure white rum (1/4 cup)

Powdered sugar for garnish (optional)

Blend all the ingredients together until a smooth consistency is achieved. Pour into a glass and decorate with powdered sugar or a slice of strawberry.

While we are all sick of the "new normal": and wish to take a break from the bleak reality of 2020 this holiday season, keep in mind the daily count of COVID-19 infections continues to rise by the thousands. As of this writing, the country’s cases have reached 465,724. Of the number, 9,055 died.

In the spirit of Christmas, let us try to save as many lives as we can until the vaccine arrives. So, until then, stay at home.

