Give love - not trash - on Christmas Day

MANILA -- ‘Tis the season to be jolly. Unfortunately, most people equate holiday cheer to more of everything. And that includes more junk.

According to Stanford University, Americans throw away 25% more trash during the Thanksgiving to New Year holiday period than any other time of the year. While not much statistical information is available in the Philippines, experiential observation will tell you that people spend and consume more during this time as well.

So, how to celebrate instead? Well if you’ve bought your gifts already, the next best thing you can do for the planet is to skip commercial wrapping papers. Many people assume that because it’s technically paper, it should be not so bad for the environment. But actually, because gift wrappers are laminated, these are not recyclable. More so if these have glitter, metallic finish or texture to it.

Fret not though. You can still surprise your loved ones with presents covered in more eco-friendly wrappers. Just take cues from some local zero-waste advocates.

1. Fabric

Nikki Roces using Inabel woven fabric from Ilocos to wrap her gifts

Nikki Roces has shifted to using fabric to wrap her gifts using a technique similar to the art and tradition of the Japanese and Koreans. Roces gave this a Filipino touch though by using Inabel hand towels, woven by Ilokanos. In a way, it’s a gift that keeps on giving as you are helping the local industry, the environment, and the gift wrapper is a present in itself. Roces noted that for other gifts, she also used socks, pieces of scrap textiles, baby blankets and even lampin.

2. Used bond paper

Erica Lavandera prints on the clean side of a used bond paper to make her own eco-friendly wrapper

Got a stack of used bond paper hanging around? Erica Lavandera says you can print on the other side and make your own gift wrapper. It saves you money, clears out your own clutter and extends the life of the paper. Not to mention, you can even customize it.

3. Old newspapers, calendars, paper bags, coloring books

Mitch Mercado repurposed her old coloring book to wrap her presents

Here’s proof beautiful things need not be expensive. Take, for example, Mitch Mercado who used pages of an old coloring book. Others opt to use old newspapers, calendars and even paper bags. You can just add a ribbon and some flowers to make it more festive. Truly, the possibilities are endless. Just sprinkle it with a little creativity.

Kathleen Logmao makes old newspaper more festive with ribbons and flowers

I’ll be honest: I, too, enjoy giving and opening beautifully-wrapped presents. I was brought up that way. But if we were to genuinely celebrate the true meaning of Christmas, we ought to remember the message of Christ: love one another. And that includes loving this one earth that we all share.

Related video: