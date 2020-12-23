CCP to stream Christmas Eve, Christmas Day masses from Bicol, Rome

Most Rev. Joel Z. Baylon (left) and Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle will preside CCP's Christmas Eve and Christmas Day masses, respectively, this year. Handout

MANILA -- The Simbang Gabi of the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) is set to culminate with Christmas Eve and Christmas Day masses in Bicol and Rome, respectively.

In a statement, CCP said its Misa de Aguinaldo from St. Gregory the Great Cathedral Parish, also known as the Albay Cathedral, will be presided by Most Rev. Joel Z. Baylon at 8 p.m. on December 24.

The mass will be livestreamed on the Facebook and YouTube channel of CCP. There will be a live pre-mass program featuring various performances at 7:30 p.m.

On December 25, Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle will preside the virtual CCP Christmas Day mass at 10 a.m. He will officiate the mass at the Pontificio Collegio Filippino in Rome, Italy.

Cardinal Tagle, former Archbishop of Manila and currently prefect of the Vatican's Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, was the chairman of the Episcopal Commission on the Pontificio Collegio Filippino for four years.

The Christmas Day mass will also be streamed on CCP's Facebook and YouTube pages.

