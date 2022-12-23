What's the meaning of Christmas? Priest has this answer

People visit a Christmas tiangge in Mandaluyong City on December 20, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Fifty-five-year-old Boyet Buenaventura lives in a cart along with his partner, 52-year-old Liza Loyzaga, their two dogs, and three adopted cats.

The couple is usually accompanied by Liza’s nephew Jun, wife Mary Jane, and their two children who live in another cart.

All of them work as waste pickers.

Buenaventura was forced to stop driving his tricycle following an accident that left him with a mangled right leg that has yet to be checked by a medical doctor.

Their rented house was demolished, according to him.

But it was their own decision to be street dwellers according to Loyzaga.

“Nawala na kayamanan nila kasi namatay na ang magulang nila. Ang mga tiyuhin niya may kaya pa naman… Ako naman, kaya ganito ang buhay ko, dahil kaya namin. Ayoko po na umasa kasi malakas pa naman ako,” Loyzaga told ABS-CBN News.

Buenaventura admits their life is full of hardships, but they are not complaining.

And despite their situation, Christmas will always be meaningful for them, he stressed.

“Masaya po, lalong-lalo na 'yung may nakikilala ka na tao. Batiin mo lang. Iyon lang po, magaang na talaga sa kalooban namin… Bale 'yung nabebebenta kong kalakal, 'yung bigay po ng mga tao na galing dito sa loob na grocery. 'Yun ang pinagsasalusaluhan namin ngayon, lalo na pag mag-nu-New Year, andito lang kami, sama-sama kami,” Buenaventura said.

Father Jerome Marquez said the real meaning of Christmas is togetherness, caring for each other, and bringing light or direction to other people.

Christmas is the story of God’s ways of showing how he loves his children, said Marquez, provincial superior of the Philippine Central Province of the Society of the Divine Word.

“Habang nagmamahalan tayo, buhay 'yung Pasko, e… Maaaring walang label ng Pasko, pero 'yung diwa ay ang pagbibigay ng sarili, at iyong unahin ang pangangailangan ng iba, ng kapamilya,” Marquez said.

He added: “Christmas is a spiritual reality na nasa piling natin ang Diyos. Papasukin natin sa ating puso, lumapit tayo sa Kaniya. Magbigay tayo ng oras na magdasal. 'Pag walang Kristo, tingin ko, walang laman ang Pasko.”

While the Catholic Church continues its effort to teach and spread the spirit of Christmas, Marquez hopes that elders in the family will also teach the same to their children.

Sociologist Gerald Abergos, meanwhilte, observed that Christmas for Filipinos has become pricey, or associated with lavish celebrations.

But this, he said, is primarily because Filipinos in general would always want to give the best to their loved ones.

For Abergos, who specializes in Philippines Culture and Public Affairs, the evolving Filipino culture when it comes to celebrating Christmas is not necessarily connected to being materialistic.

“Kapag nakatanggap ng Christmas card, ay napakasaya na po nu'n more than any other regalo, dahil iyon ay tinatago. Hindi po 'yan galing sa Facebook post natin, kundi 'yung mga sulat-kamay, 'yung mga galing sa puso na mensahe. Although of course receiving gifts, masaya 'yun,” Abergos said.

Buenaventura meantime gave an unsolicited reminder to those who have more, but still feel wanting.

“'Yung mga tao na may problema rin, sana palipasin muna nila ang mga problema na 'yan. Maging masaya sila dahil kasama pa rin nila ang mga pamilya nila... Ang madalas kong ipagdasal sa Panginoon, kahit magkahiwa-hiwalay pa rin ang taon, sana ganu'n pa rin. Sana masaya pa rin ang mga tao.

"At kahit na hindi magkakakilala, magkakabati-batian pa rin,” he said.

Buenaventura said even the penniless can brighten someone’s Christmas, through a warm smile and heartfelt greeting.

