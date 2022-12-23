Travel shorts: Holiday offers, new flights, and more

MANILA -- Here are some of the latest travel-related announcements and promos.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

ACEA'S HOLIDAY OFFERS

ACEA Subic Beach Resort is celebrating the holiday season with staycation offers and meal packages.

Its Christmas Holiday Package, valid from December 24 to 26, includes accommodation, daily breakfast for two adults and two children, a Noche Buena dinner for two adults and two children, a bottle of champagne for toast, and photo-op and gift-giving activities with Santa Claus on Christmas Day.

Rates for the packages are P46,000 for a standard room, P48,000 for a superior sea view room, and P49,000 for a deluxe sea view room.

Guests can also indulge in ACEA's New Year's Countdown Package from December 31, 2022, to January 2, 2023. This includes accommodation, daily breakfast for two adults and two children, Media Noche dinner for two adults and two children, a bottle of champagne for toast, and New Year's Eve Countdown grand fireworks display of Pyro Musical.

This package has rates at P50,000 for a standard room, P52,000 for a superior sea room, and P53,000 for a deluxe sea view room.

Meanwhile, ACEA is also holding Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve dinner gatherings at P2,999 per person and P3,499 per person, respectively.

AGODA UNVEILS PRICE FREEZE FEATURE

Agoda recently introduced Prize Freeze, allowing users to lock in deals on the travel platform.

Under the new feature, users can pay a marginal deposit and freeze the price from at least one day for up to 14 days.

Prize Freeze is available on desktop and mobile web at launch, and globally and on all Agoda platforms in early 2023.

EVA AIR TO FLY FROM CLARK AIRPORT

Beginning March 30 next year, Taiwanese carrier EVA Airways will begin direct flights to and from Clark International Airport (CRK).

The daily flight from Taoyuan International Airport (TPE) to CRK will depart at 9 a.m. and arrive at 11 a.m. Flights from CRK to TPE will depart at 12 p.m. and arrive at 2 p.m.

HAPPY HOTELS APP SET FOR LAUNCH

Happy Hotels, said to be the first Filipino-owned booking app, is set to be launched next year.

The app promises to give information about local destinations by teaming up with hotels nationwide. It will let users find hotels, compare prices, rate and review properties, and check out different activities in their preferred destination.

More details are available on the Happy Hotels website and Instagram page.

HOBBITON MOVIE SET NOW ON AIRBNB

For the first time ever, fans from around the world can stay at the original Hobbiton movie set, as featured in "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit" films.

The property is located in New Zealand's Waikato region, on a 2,500-acre working farm. Stays will take place from March 2-4, March 9-11, and March 16-18.

Maximum occupancy is four persons, with the accommodation including one queen bed and two king-singles.

HONG KONG DISNEYLAND'S 'REIGNITE THE MAGIC' COMBO

Hong Kong Disneyland is offering the "Reignite the Magic" combo, which includes a one-day park ticket and Disney Premier Access, which enables priority access to select popular attractions.

Tourists can now visit Hong Kong quarantine-free and explore attractions and restaurants as soon as they arrive.

Hong Kong Disneyland is also offering a two-night hotel room offer and a '2-Day Fun' ticket promo on its official website.