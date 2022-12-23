Mark Villena asks his girlfriend Marimar Ocaya to marry him during the reunion concert of Eraserheads Thursday night. Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – The reunion concert of Eraserheads on Thursday was in itself a date to remember but one couple, who watched the show live in Paranaque, made sure it would be extra special for them.

While most of the concert-goers at the SMDC Festival Grounds were focused on the “Huling El Bimbo” show, Mark Villena from Makati was juggling his excitement to see the Eraserheads perform once again and the tension of proposing to his long-time girlfriend.

It took him several hours before kneeling down on one knee before Marimar Marie Ocaya, who was then busy singing along with the thousands of fans as Ely Buendia sang “With A Smile.”

“Nung una akala ko nanggu-good time lang siya kasi pagtingin ko nakaluhod na siya,” Ocaya told ABS-CBN News.

She did not hesitate to say yes when Villena popped the question, much to the delight of the crowd in the VIP section of the concert grounds.

“Hindi naman ako nagdalawang isip na sagutin kasi alam ko siya na talaga yung the one,” she added.

According to Villena, he was really planning to ask his girlfriend of five years to settle down before the year ends. Fortunately, the Eraserheads surprised the country in October about their reunion show.

“Ito na 'yung perfect timing na nakita ko. This year, bago matapos ang taon,” he revealed.

And there was no better timing than proposed while the band was playing “With A Smile” -- their favorite jamming song as a couple.

But Villena and Ocaya were not the only pair who got engaged on the same night of Eheads’ reunion as another man, this time, in the mosh pit section also asked his girlfriend to marry him.

In the video sent by Bayan Patroller Ivan Javier, the crowd celebrated another proposal with “With A Smile” as their background music too.

Video from Bayan Patroller Ivan Javier

“Nung malapit nang matapos 'yung kanta na ‘With a Smile’, narinig ko na may naghihiyawan sa likod ko. May sumigaw ng, ’may nag propose!’ Sumisigaw kami para mapansin ng Eraserheads kaso hindi hindi nadinig, sayang,” Javier said.

Over 50,000 fans watched the show headlining the reunion of the Eraserheads' original members Ely Buendia, Raymund Marasigan, Buddy Zabala and Marcus Adoro.

The band did not disappoint their legion of followers as they performed over 20 songs in the almost four-hour spectacle.

