Christmas event in San Jose celebrates significance of Pinoytown

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Toys, free haircuts, live music, and a parol making workshop.

These were all part of 'Pasko sa Pinoytown,' a Christmas celebration that brought various Filipino American organizations, businesses, talents, and families together in San Jose, California.

"We are actually in Pinoytown where the first Filipino American families in San Jose settled in the early 1920s. We are actually trying to revive the stories that Filipino Americans experienced here in San Jose," Ann Reginio of the Filipino American National Historical Society said.

Small businesses also aimed to replicate how Pinoytown once served as a section of San Jose where Fil-Am entrepreneurs thrived.

Organizers said that as Silicon Valley continues to transform the Bay Area, all sectors of the Filipino American community should work together in solidarity.

"By doing these kinds of events, maybe we can show the various Filipino organizations and generations that if you're Filipino, let's do what we can to work together," Robert Ragsac Sr. of San Jose Pinoytown said.

Advocates of Pinoytown also aim to bring more awareness of its historical significance through yearly tours and support of local businesses.