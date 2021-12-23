MANILA – Filmmaker Dante Nico Garcia is going the extra mile to make Christmas happy for kids in Palawan, one of the places affected by typhoon Odette.

In an interview with DZMM TeleRadyo on Thursday, Garcia said his group went to Puerto Princesa and they were saddened by Odette’s aftermath.

“We passed by houses na talagang devastated. I am talking about kilometer 40 to 130 northbound of Palawan. Doon 'yung medyo malala 'yung devastation. While walking, may nadaanan akong bahay and mga bata. May isang bata na nanghingi sa akin ng tubig. Kahapon I tried to pull together,” he narrated.

“Pinagkasya ko lang kung ano 'yung natitira pa sa pagbiyahe and then we went back to kilometer 60 to at least madalahan ng tubig or pagkain 'yung batang iyon sa neighborhood na iyon, may mga 10 bata,” he continued.

Since many are already doing their part to help, Garcia thought of focusing his efforts on the kids.

“Nakita ko din naman na medyo madami-dami na 'yung gumagawa ng paraan so naisip ko, magfo-focus ako sa mga bata, sa well-being nila sa mga susunod na araw. Kasi magpapasko, 'yung mga bata doon hindi nila dama yung concept,” he said.

Moving forward, Garcia said he plans to build a community area in every neighborhood in Palawan, where he resides.

“Ang kailangan kasi nila doon, ilaw sa gabi din. Ang plano ko tayuan muna 'yung bawat neighborhood ng parang community area where the kids can eat properly. Magtatayo kami ng unang solar tribunal where families gather. Today we are building the first one sa kilometer 60 but we are talking about kilometer 40 to 130 na lahat po sila talagang bagsak 'yung bahay. Doon kami magsisimula.”

“Lahat ng lumalabas malungkot na. So ako, I will try to make it feel happy for kids. At least for kids muna, sisimulan ko muna sa mga bata. I will try to build several play centers. Doon muna ako, magpapaka-clown muna ako sa mga bata ngayon,” he added.

The director is also encouraging other people to check out their group, The Palawan, on Facebook if they want to send any help for affected residents.

Nationwide, the number of storm-related deaths climbed throughout Monday as rescue efforts continued in hard-hit areas.

Odette, with international name Rai, displaced nearly 490,000 people in the Philippines before moving toward the South China Sea over the weekend.

It also left a trail of destruction in the provinces of Cebu, Leyte and Surigao del Norte, and the Dinagat Islands.