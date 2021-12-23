Photo from Bea Gomez's Instagram account

Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Bea Gomez has recalled her experience during the finals night of the competition in Israel where she finished as one of the Top 5 finalists.

In an interview with Boy Abunda, Gomez looked back at what ran through her head in the entire show – from the opening number down to the question and answer portion of the pageant.

According to the beauty queen, everyone was excited before the coronation night started.

“We really enjoyed yung dance steps namin. At first, sobrang kinabahan ako lalong lalo na nung top 16. Tapos napasigaw na yung mga Pilipino, na-pressure ako,” she revealed.

Gomez said she was praying ardently to be called in the first cut, noting the streak Philippines has at Miss Universe of advancing into the semifinals.

“I was really praying hard na makapasok ako sa Top 16 kasi that was the most crucial part na dapat mainclude ako dun sa list. Kasi for how many years, yung Philippines always makes it to the first cut,” Gomez said.

Gomez was confident to move into the Top 10 after her performance in the swimsuit round, trusting that she has one of the best walks among the girls.

“With my performance naman po sa swimsuit competition, I'm really confident that I'll be part of the top 10 kasi alam ko I am one of the girls who has best walks. I am confident with that one,” the Cebu-native queen said.

During the long gown competition, Gomez dazzled with her Francis Libiran gold gown paired with her trademark smile but with a glimpse of fierceness while staring at the judges.

“I slowed down sa gown. Ginawa ko na lahat ng mga transition na gustong makita ng mga tao,” she admitted.

However, she was not that confident if she would make it to the Top 5 as all the 10 remaining contestants were equally good in the evening gown round.

While waiting for her name to be announced, Gomez remembered what a priest said during her homecoming in her alma mater in Cebu.

He said Gomez’s lucky number is 5, citing numerous instances where she had connections with 5 such as her number in the several pageants before.

“Dun ako medyo kinabahan kasi by that time, lahat ng girls na na-trim down into 10, isa na yun sa mga pinaka best na girls na nandun. So I wasn't sure kung isa pa ba ko sa mga hinahanap ng mga judges,” she said.

Meanwhile, Gomez had no regrets on her performance in the question and answer round where she was asked about her stand on vaccination passports.

She, however, admitted that she was surprised by the question after hearing the other queries for the other girls.

“Kinabahan talaga ako doon. Kasi it could be political. I could say something that people won't agree on,” she recalled.

Harnaaz Sandhu of India went home with the Miss Universe crown in the competition.