Shopping shorts: More last-minute gift ideas for friends, family

MANILA -- Is your Christmas gift list still not complete? Here are more ideas for your last-minute purchases for the holidays.

2021 BELLE DE JOUR POWER PLANNER

Handout

Viviamo's flagship offering, the Belle de Jour (BDJ) Power Planner, is themed "Grow with the Earth" this 2021.

The new planner features monthly narratives and worksheets to help owners stay focused and motivated on their goals. The weekly spreads, on the other hand, provide enough space for priorities, schedules, and self-care mantras.

It also features a QR code on every monthly divider, which when scanned will lead to content on BDJ website.

The 2021 BDJ planner comes in four covers and is available on the Crazy About Paper website at a discounted price of P570.

ITEMS FROM SHOP & SHOP

Handout

Rustan Marketing Corp. (RMK) recently launched its chat commerce platform, Shop & Shop, where customers can browse products and connect with a virtual assistant.

It features over 1,000 products from 40 global brands, allowing customers to beat the holiday rush without having to leave their homes.

Among the curated brands on the page are Samsonite, American Tourister, Max Factor, Nuxe, BKR, Babyliss, Charriol, Vera Wang, Anne Klein Watches, Maidenform, Champion, Jack Nicklaus, Levi’s Footwear, Tefal Cookware, and Cuisinart.

The virtual assistant feature helps customers find the best item, the right size, and the correct specs while guaranteeing safety for an overall convenient purchase.

Shop & Shop is open from Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., through the following channels: Viber, Whatsapp, Facebook, and Instagram.

MAKEUP BY SPOTLIGHT COSMETICS

Handout

Local makeup brand Spotlight Cosmetics has three makeup products that can help achieve the smoky eye look just in time for the holidays.

These include the Scene Stealer Eyeshadow 8-in-1 Palette (P495), Showstopper Liquid Eyeliner (P295), and Scene Stealer Gel Eyeshadow (P295).

Products of Spotlight Cosmetics are available through the brand's official pages on Lazada and Shopee.