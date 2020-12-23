Meet PH's representative in Elite Model Look 2020

MANILA -- A Filipina is one of the finalists in this year's Elite Model Look 2020.

The annual event is organized by Elite Model Management, which has launched the careers of supermodels like Kendall Jenner, Gisele Bundchen, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Cindy Crawford.

Filipino-Chinese Reins Mikalyn Melitante, also known as Reins Mika, is one of the five finalists in Elite Model Look 2020's Digital Creators category.

The competition also includes Girls and Boys categories.

"I'm super excited to announce that I've been chosen to represent the Philippines as a finalist in the 2020 Elite Model Look World Final Competition to compete for a top contract with the Elite World Group," Reins Mika said in an Instagram post.

"Can't wait to show the world my passion for modeling, writing and the arts!" she added.

Currently represented by the Professional Models Association of the Philippines or PMAP, Reins Mika has posed for various local brands, both on print and on the runway.

In her profile on the Elite Model Look website, the 21-year-old describes herself as "creative, driven, and sweet."

As for her "biggest hope for the future," she said it is "for young women to never underestimate themselves."

