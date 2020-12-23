Lenovo brings foldable computer to PH

Handout

MANILA -- Lenovo Philippines has launched its ThinkPad X1 Fold, dubbed as the world's first foldable computer, in the Philippines.

The new device has a foldable 13.3-inch 2K OLED screen supported by a Dolby Atmos speaker system, and also comes with WiFi 6 capabilities, optional 5G connection.

It is powered by Intel Core Processor with Intel Hybrid Technology and Integrated Intel UHD 11th Gen Graphics, and has a built-in kickstand, pen, removable keyboard, and battery life of up to 11 hours.

"Companies are moving away from on-premise IT infrastructures and are looking to adopt modern IT environments that facilitate a work-from-anywhere model. Five years in the making, the ThinkPad X1 Fold is the first in its class, introducing a new personal computing category that will redefine how we engage with technology," said Michael Ngan, president and general manager of Lenovo Philippines.

He added that the foldable computer was designed "to adapt to new remote office and hybrid working models" as it "seamlessly transforms to their specific needs."

Laid flat, the ThinkPad X1 Fold can be used as a large tablet. It can be used as a laptop when unfolded, with the kickstand propped up, by connecting a Bluetooth-enabled keyboard.

When folded 90 degrees, the computer may be used as a space-saving small laptop, operating through the Bluetooth keyboard or the built-in on-screen keyboard.

Users may also use the lower half of the screen for taking down notes, while attending a lecture or conference on the top half. The device may also be folded slightly to resemble a hardcover book for reading e-books or online articles.

The ThinkPad X1 Fold is available on a by-order basis through Lenovo's authorized retail partners in the Philippines. It has a suggested retail price of P208,500.

Lenovo is set to release more devices by the first quarter of 2021, which include the ThinKBook 15P (P63,499), ThinkBook 13S (P63,499), ThinkBook 14S (P67,499), ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (P51,899), and ThinkVision T24h-20 (P13,995).

The ThinkVision M14t, priced at P19,995, is now available on the brand's Lazada page.

Related video: