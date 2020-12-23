Christmas 2020: Viber's new FoodPH directory aims to support small food businesses

Handout

MANILA -- Planning to do last-minute orders for your Noche Buena table? Viber's new official food directory in the Philippines has plenty of offerings from small local businesses.

On FoodPH, users can search for a specific type of food, (such as full meals, snacks, or desserts), a certain cuisine (such as Asian or European), or look for a dish based on location.

Micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are able to have more reach and visibility on a larger platform, so they get discovered more without having to beat algorithms or spend more on advertising.

Merchants that are part of the community are sourced and accredited by Viber, with some of them listed through Globe MyBusiness.

Viber assured its users that transactions within the app are secure, making them less vulnerable to identity theft and other data privacy risks.

"We're very excited to have rolled out FoodPH just in time for the holidays. Christmas is really an important season for Filipinos, but we understand that some things may be different this year," Anna Znamenskaya, chief growth officer of Rakuten Viber, said in a statement.

"With this new directory, we hope we can help lighten their load during the holidays. We also hope that we'll be able to help MSMEs bounce back from the effects of the pandemic with this new feature," she added.

Related video: