PH bet Yllana Aduana in Miss Earth 2023 Top 4

Miss Philippines Earth 2023 Yllana Aduana. Instagram/@yanaaduana

The Philippines' Yllana Aduana entered the Top 4 of the Miss Earth 2023 pageant, making her a step closer to the crown.

She joins representatives from Vietnam, Albania, and Thailand.

The coronation night kicked off on Friday in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, and is streamed live on the official Facebook and YouTube pages of Miss Earth, TNA Entertainment, and Miss Earth Vietnam.

The Philippines currently has four Miss Earth titleholders: Karen Ibasco (2017), Angelia Ong (2015), Jamie Herrell (2014), and Karla Henry (2008).