PH bet Yllana Aduana in Miss Earth 2023 Top 12

Miss Philippines Earth 2023 Yllana Aduana. Instagram/@yanaaduana

Yllana Aduana continues her journey to the Miss Earth 2023 crown as she enters the Top 12 of the pageant.

She joins candidates from Vietnam, Brazil, South Africa, Venezuela, Netherlands, Albania, Puerto Rico, Indonesia, Thailand, Russia, and Kazakhstan.

Aduana is aiming for the Philippines' fifth Miss Earth crown, after Karen Ibasco (2017), Angelia Ong (2015), Jamie Herrell (2014), and Karla Henry (2008).

The Miss Earth 2023 coronation night kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam on Friday, and is streamed live on the official Facebook and YouTube pages of Miss Earth, TNA Entertainment, and Miss Earth Vietnam.