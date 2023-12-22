PH bet Yllana Aduana enters Miss Earth 2023 Top 20

Miss Philippines Earth 2023 Yllana Aduana. Screengrab from Miss Earth livestream

(UPDATED) The Philippines' Yllana Aduana is still in the running for the Miss Earth 2023 title.

The country's representative made it to the Top 20 of the pageant, which kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam on Friday. The event is streamed live on the official Facebook and YouTube pages of Miss Earth, TNA Entertainment, and Miss Earth Vietnam.

She joins candidates from Netherlands, Thailand, Belgium, South Africa, Bulgaria, India, Puerto Rico, Albania, Zimbabwe, Brazil, Canada, England, Mauritius, Russia, USA, Kazakhstan, Venezuela, Vietnam, and Indonesia.

Aduana is aiming for the Philippines' fifth Miss Earth crown, after Karen Ibasco (2017), Angelia Ong (2015), Jamie Herrell (2014), and Karla Henry (2008).