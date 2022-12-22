MANILA -- Pia Wurtzbach is thankful to have "constants" in her life, including her fellow beauty queens Maxine Medina and Ariella Arida.

The former Miss Universe shared photos from their recent get-together, which also included their other common friends.

"It's really true what they say. Friends are the family you choose. Happy to have these constants... friends that I met in different phases of my life," Wurtzbach said.

"And no matter how busy or where life takes us, there's always love for each other," she added.

Medina, who finished in the Top 6 of Miss Universe 2016, also shared a video from their Christmas celebration, saying: "Forever and always."

Arida, who was named third-runner-up in Miss Universe 2013, for her part, said she is happy to have found her "true friends" in the entertainment industry.

"Hard to find true friends from the industry but I'm glad I found them! Love you bunches!" she said.

Last month, Wurtzbach and Medina were spotted in Arida's birthday celebration for her "core group."

Arida and Medina went on to pursue careers in showbiz, while Wurtzbach has been making her mark as an endorser, host and entrepreneur.

