Penguin Random House SEA, which aims to bring books from Southeast Asia to a wider audience, has released the English version of "Mga Ibong Mandaragit."

"The Preying Birds" is the official translation authorized by the family of the original book's author, the late National Artist Amado V. Hernandez.

The book, which features translations by Danton Remoto, is part of Penguin House SEA's Southeast Asian Classics.

Its synopsis read: "Mando Plaridel is the lead character in this novel of social realism. His character combines the qualities found in Simoun and Ibarra, the two lead characters in national hero Jose Rizal’s novels: 'Noli Me Tangere' and 'El Filibusterismo.' Simoun is the passive character in Rizal’s novels while Ibarra is the active propagandist who wakes up the people from their centuries-old sleep under Spanish colonialism."

"The novel points to the cooperative system of land ownership as the way out for the landless poor. It implies that change can only begin when the eyes of society have been finally opened."