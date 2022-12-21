A foreign couple plays with the water on White Beach in Boracay on Friday, being one of the first tourists to arrive on the first day of the reopening of Boracay after a six-month closure. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News/file

BORACAY – After several years of quietude, the island of Boracay is once again ready to usher in the New Year with a bang.

This, after Malay Mayor Frolibar Bautista said fireworks will light up the top tourist destination at the stroke of midnight on January 1, 2023.

Pyrotechnic displays have been a yearly attraction in Boracay in previous years, until 2017. The rehabilitation of the island and the COVID-19 pandemic has made it impractical, even impossible, to stage such shows.

“Excited 'yung mga establishment owners, marami sila na talagang sasali sa fireworks display na ito. Mas marami ngayon magpa-participate compared before. Pagandahan ng fireworks 'yan nitong December 31,” he said.

The local chief executive has designated 12 sites across Boracay for the fireworks displays.

With the holiday season now reaching its peak, different hotels have gone all out in making sure guests feel the Christmas vibe amid the tropical climate.

Edwin Raymundo, president of the Boracay Foundation Inc. and general manager of one of the hotels, assured guests will be enthralled by the different sights and sounds the island has to offer.

“Boracay is the number one tourist destination, not only just to enjoy the sunset but also to enjoy the facilities. Pinaka-prime facility ng bawat hotel is the beach front kaya nga kaming mga stakeholder at mga residente, tulong-tulong kami maglinis diyan,” he said.

Family destination

With a reputation for loud music and parties, the local government is pushing to shift to making Boracay a more wholesome destination, especially for families.

“'Yan talaga ang gusto ko dito, gawin ang Boracay na wholesome destination. Meaning, family tourist destination ito. May party man diyan, pero limited na. Napakaganda kasi 'pag mga pamilya, meaning peaceful, relaxed,” the mayor said.

Bautista added that it is important to maintain peace and order in the island. Its project dubbed “Bawal ang Pasaway sa Boracay” emphasizes the island as a discipline zone in order for guests to fully enjoy the different activities and accommodations.

“Dapat ang disiplina talaga mangibabaw. Pagandahin, 'wag istorbohin ang mga bisita. Bawal ang kalokohan dito sa Boracay.”

It’s no wonder why families, especially those from nearby areas like Iloilo City have opted to create their memories this holiday season in Boracay.

For Zoya Mendoza, the island serves as a perfect place to celebrate with the entire family for the first time in almost a decade.

“It’s very laid back, considering it’s the holidays. Medyo kaunti pa po ang tao ngayon. It’s not as congested as before. Mas wholesome po if with family and it’s fulfilling din because I seldom get to be with them naman po,” Mendoza said.

Meanwhile, Kristina Baylon can’t help marvelling at how much the island has improved since her last visit before the pandemic.

Being at the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic as a health worker, she said Boracay is a top choice for a well-deserved respite.

"Mas exciting po and 'yung mga kids nage-enjoy talaga sa beach. Walang mask po, 'yun talaga 'yung primary na nage-enjoy ang mga tao. Mas enjoy po ang weather dito sa Boracay. The island now is mas na-develop and mas nalinis din po siya compared to before,” she said.

Hoping for an increase in capacity

As the island continues to reel from economic devastation from the pandemic, officials and businesses hope that the increase in daily capacity on the island will eventually be given a green light.

Currently, the island observes the carrying capacity of a little over 19,000 tourists a day or about 6,405 arrivals a day, as set by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

The local government says increasing daily arrivals to at least 8,000 would greatly help local tourism on which the island is heavily dependent upon.

“Hinihintay natin ang bagong study nila dahil during the meeting with the provincial government office ay may possibility na mag-increase nga from 6,500 to 8,000. Pero hanggang ngayon, wala pa ring official na reported na pwede nang mag-increase,” said Bautista.

“Patay na patay kami 'pag walang turista ang Boracay. So nagre-rely lang kami sa industriya ng turismo,” he added.

Aside from being ranked one of the world’s best beaches, the island boasts of achieving a high wall of immunity from COVID-19.

Around 125 percent of Boracay’s target residents and service industry workers combined have been fully-vaccinated against the respiratory disease.

This is why industry players believe the island is more than ready to accept more guests along with the country’s re-opening.

Raymundo also reiterates that travelling to the island with friends and family remains safe, despite the Region 6 Mines and Geosciences Bureau’s report of over 800 sinkholes which, as of writing, has not been fully explained by the concerned bureau under the Department of Science and Technology.

“Spend Christmas and holidays here in Boracay island. Your family and loved ones are safe here. 'Wag po kayong mag-alala sa mga sinkhole dahil wala namang structure dun sa mga sinkhole na 'yun,” Raymundo said.